SALE, Dina Ruth



Dina Ruth Sale, 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at Piedmont Hospital. A native of Atlanta, Dina was born to June Megow Sale and Walter Thomas Sale. She attended Briarcliff High School before continuing her education at Southern Methodist University and Rice University.



Dina enjoyed a varied career in public relations, interior design, and entrepreneurship, in both Houston and Atlanta. She was a dedicated and creative volunteer her entire life, from supporting children and the Houston Symphony during her years as a young mother to later contributing to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and most recently, crafting jewelry with the elderly.



Dina was a wonderful conversationalist with a deep appreciation for the arts in all forms. She was a passionate and voracious reader throughout her life, and known for her broad vocabulary and expertise in crossword puzzles. She particularly loved mystery and romance novels, generously donating many books to various nonprofits over the years. Dina also had a love for road trips and travel, whether exploring the world with groups, family, or on solo adventures.



Dina cherished the company of friends and family, always sharing her creativity and enthusiasm for life with those around her. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Ashley; her son, Charles; and her grandchildren, Jones Bell, Harrison Bell, Charlotte Bell, and Spencer Jones. Dina also leaves behind her brothers, Walter Thomas Sale Jr., and his wife, Ginger, David Sale and his wife, Cynthia, and Dr. Lawrence Sale and his wife, Patricia; as well as her nieces and nephews, Tommy Sale, Erin Mueller, David Sale Jr., Charles Sale, Samantha Hudson, Margaret Landers, Caroline Schneider, and Charlotte Sale.



A private graveside service will be held for the family at Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Arthritis Foundation. To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com