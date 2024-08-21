Ryan, Richard

RYAN, Sr., Richard



Richard V. Ryan Sr., 81 years of age, of Douglasville, GA passed away on August 9, 2024. He was born to Ralph and Willa Mae Ryan and raised in Kansas City, Kansas.



Richard V. Ryan Sr. graduated from Sumner High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Independence during the Vietnam War. After military service, Richard V. Ryan Sr. served as a K.C.K. police officer, before continuing on to AT&T, rising to the position of Regional V.P. of Quality Assurance, and retiring after 27 years of service.



Richard V. Ryan Sr. is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Ryan; his two children, Richard V. Ryan Jr. and Angela Morales; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Ralph Jr., Rose, and Rita; as well as many family members and friends.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com