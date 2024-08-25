RUBINOFF, Arnold "Arn"



Arnold E. Rubinoff, award-winning Georgia Tech professor and attorney, died on August 12, 2024, at the age of 74.



Born to parents, George and Jeanette, Arn was raised in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, older brother to Mitchell and Craig. He put himself through school working as a laborer for a construction company. He completed his undergraduate education at the University of Vermont and went on to earn a JD degree from Emory University School of Law.



During a nearly 50-year legal career, Arn was Special Counsel at Powell, Goldstein, Frazer & Murphy, then continued practicing law on his own, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, technology law, law involving nuclear energy, and international business transactions. He was a former President of the International Transactions Section of the Atlanta Bar Association, and received an AV Preeminent rating, the highest rating in legal ability and ethics, from Martindale Hubbell. He advised on economic development missions to several countries, participated in the Jerusalem Economic Conference held in Israel, and spoke at the Belgian-American Chamber of Commerce Economic Mission to Belgium.



As a professor at the Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business since 2001, Arn's passionate lectures in the undergraduate, MBA and Executive programs earned him many honors, including Professor of the Year, Lecturer of the Year, Class of 1940 Course Survey Effectiveness Award, Dean George C. Griffin Georgia Tech Faculty of the Year Award, and he was elected to serve on the Faculty Executive Board. He was a devoted mentor to students and professionals.



Arn is survived by his wife, Renee Treisman Rubinoff; brothers, Mitchell (Cindy) and Craig (Evon); nephews and niece, Jay, Sam, Sirena, and Lee (Jacqui), great-nephews and great-nieces, Rio, Mikah, David, and Maya; and cousin, Harriet.



He inspired his family, friends, colleagues, students, Atlanta business people, and members of the Jewish Chabad community. Everyone knew that they could rely on Arn for his warmth, advice, thoughtful questions, support, and sense of humor. He made the world a better place, and he is deeply missed.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Arnold Rubinoff to the H.A.L.O. Foundation. https://www.halo.org/donation.



