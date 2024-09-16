Rogers, Patricia

ROGERS (Carter), Patricia



Patricia Carter Rogers, age 92, of Conyers, died Friday, September 13, 2024. She was preceded by her parents, Joseph and Myrtle Carter; brother, J.P. Carter, Jr.; sister, Carol Everett. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Bill Rogers; daughters, Beth and Jim Andersen, Dr. Rebecca and Michael Prevost, Dr. Alice Rogers, Amy and Bowman Jordan; son, Dr. Carter and Julie Rogers; ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.



Patricia retired from teaching elementary school in Rockdale County. She was a member of A.D.K. teachers' fraternity and former member of GA Council for the Arts. She was a past officer of the Conyers Civic League, and a member of Col. John McIntosh Chapter NSDAR. Patricia was a member of the former Conyers First United Methodist Church for over 58 years.



Memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 2:00 PM, at Covington First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Salem Camp Ground, Inc. at PO Box 243, Conyers, GA 30012. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.



