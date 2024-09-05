Roberts, Lillie

Obituaries

ROBERTS (Gresham), Lillie Emma

A graveside memorial service to honor Lillie's life will be held at 11 AM, on Friday, September 6, at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. Open visitation will be from 12 PM-8 PM, at the Gus Thornhill Funeral Home in East Point.

She leaves behind her brothers, Otis and Robert Gresham; her sister, Barbara Gresham; her son-in-law, Mac Terry; her grandson, Richard Terry; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

