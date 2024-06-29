RIVIERE, Milt



Milt Riviere, 91, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, died peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Born on December 9, 1932 to Horace and Elsie Douglas Riviere in Monticello, Arkansas, he was the older of two children. He graduated from Wheaton College in 1954, received his Masters of Divinity from Princeton University in 1957, and started his career as a Presbyterian minister in Arkansas that same year. He met the love of his life, Martha (Marty) Van Der Eems at Wheaton, and they married in September of 1953. They were together for 66.5 years until her death in 2020. They had four children: Cliff (Judy), Kenneth (Mary Martha), Jacqueline Smith (Gregg) and Jeanette Fleischer (Don). They had eight grandchildren, Melissa Hearn (Rich), Michael Riviere (Megan), Jessica Riviere (Sten), Alex Riviere (Allison), Grey Willow (Thorn), Grant Smith (Christy), Doug Riviere and Nikki Riviere; and six great-grandchildren. He is survived by Cliff, Kenneth, Jeanette, and all grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was smart, funny, loving and a great lover of music, good food and good company. He will be sorely missed.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 2:00 PM. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Mary Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until time for the service at 2:00 PM.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com