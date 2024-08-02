Ringer, Frank

RINGER, Jr., Frank
Frank Ringer, Jr., age 67, a longterm resident of Reliable Health & Rehab at Lakewood, died Sunday, July 28, 2024. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA. On Sunday, public viewing will be from 12:00 Noon - 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.
