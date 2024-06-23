RIDDLE, Judy



Judy Jean Israel Riddle was born in Birmingham, Alabama on October 24, 1945. She loved her friends and family unconditionally, fully, with true joy. Her husband John, his son John Riddle Jr., and his family were the family she always longed for in life.



Many years of happy memories were made at their NC mountain home, Rocky Waters. She began her 36 year career with Delta Air Lines in 1965 and quickly rose in the ranks to a leadership position. She was instrumental in creating In Flight Service standards for international flights. Her Delta family and AA family gave her support, strength, memories to cherish and more love than can be expressed in words. She loved with abandon. Loved by many, she was opinionated, spunky, beautiful and always up for an adventure. She had a true lust for life. We will hold her close in our hearts and cherish her memory.



Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Marion Covert. She is survived by Carroll Page, her sister of Greensboro, NC, her husband, John Riddle, Sr.; her son-in-law, John Riddle, Jr. and his wife, Tara Riddle; grandchildren, John Riddle Ill, Julia Riddle, Joe Riddle; nieces, Angela Page and Nicole Page Clark; nephew, Todd Page and great-nieces, Catherine and Annelise Clark; and countless friends who were her family as well.



A memorial and reception will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, June 27, 2024 at H.M.Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Chapel in Brookhaven, GA. Flowers may be sent to H.M. Patterson Oglethorpe or donations, in lieu of flowers, to the American Cancer Society. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be sent to the H.M. Patterson Oglethorpe website.





