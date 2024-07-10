Obituaries

Rickwood, Kevin

2 hours ago

RICKWOOD, Kevin

A lover of all things Christmas and especially Charles Dickens' Christmas Carol, Kevin B. Rickwood passed away at home on Saturday, July 6, 2024, from glioblastoma.

Born to Chester "Rick" and Mary (Egan) Rickwood (both deceased) in Perth Amboy, NJ on March 31, 1944. Kevin was educated in Saudi Arabia and Rome, Italy while his Dad was employed by ARAMCO. He graduated from Rider College in NJ and served in the U.S. Army, 1965-1968. Kevin was predeceased by his wife, Diane (Bates), in 2012; and son, Matthew, in 2023. He is survived by brothers, Rory and Kathleen of NYC, Scott "Race" Rickwood of NJ; and son, Preston, of Talking Rock, GA. He is also survived by beloved partner of 10 years, Marcia Bumbalough of the Buford home on Lake Lanier; and close friends, the Carlos Guerra family, of Flowery Branch, GA. Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or service. The family expresses thanks to Agape Hospice of Lawrenceville, GA.

To express condolences, please sign our online guestbook at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA, (770) 932-1133.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Flanigan Funeral Home

4400 South Lee Street

Buford, GA

30518

https://www.flaniganfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia election proposal would add new rule before certification

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What went wrong and what now: City officials recap Atlanta water crisis

Credit: TNS

Cobb school board stops graduation venue project over funding concerns

Credit: John Spink

UPS promotes Brian Dykes to CFO position

Credit: John Spink

UPS promotes Brian Dykes to CFO position

Credit: TNS

Pilot program for Medicare dementia patients, caregivers could be gamechanger
The Latest

Credit: File

Aramburu, Aurora
2h ago
Matthews, Jacquelyn
2h ago
Secord, Mack
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC F

860 AM in Atlanta goes off the air, the former first Black-owned radio station in U.S.
Inside the Braves’ thrilling comeback victory over the Diamondbacks and what it means...
07/09 Mike Luckovich: Oh no, Joe