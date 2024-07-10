RICKWOOD, Kevin



A lover of all things Christmas and especially Charles Dickens' Christmas Carol, Kevin B. Rickwood passed away at home on Saturday, July 6, 2024, from glioblastoma.



Born to Chester "Rick" and Mary (Egan) Rickwood (both deceased) in Perth Amboy, NJ on March 31, 1944. Kevin was educated in Saudi Arabia and Rome, Italy while his Dad was employed by ARAMCO. He graduated from Rider College in NJ and served in the U.S. Army, 1965-1968. Kevin was predeceased by his wife, Diane (Bates), in 2012; and son, Matthew, in 2023. He is survived by brothers, Rory and Kathleen of NYC, Scott "Race" Rickwood of NJ; and son, Preston, of Talking Rock, GA. He is also survived by beloved partner of 10 years, Marcia Bumbalough of the Buford home on Lake Lanier; and close friends, the Carlos Guerra family, of Flowery Branch, GA. Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or service. The family expresses thanks to Agape Hospice of Lawrenceville, GA.



