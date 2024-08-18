RICE, II, George Lyman



George Lyman Rice, II, (known as George L. Rice), 94, of Vinings, GA, passed away on July 13, in his home.



George was born in Chicago, Illinois, to George Henry and Louise Villiers (Hyde) Rice on January 25, 1930. He went to Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, Tennessee. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1954, with a BS in Industrial Engineering. He served as a line navigator during the Korean War from 1954 to 1958 as a 2nd Lieutenant with the United States Air Force. He worked for Mead Atlanta Paper Corp., Lockheed Aircraft; became a stockbroker for Thompson McKinnon; Trust Investment officer for First Atlanta Bank, and later had his own Financial Consulting business. George was a longtime member and lifetime Deacon at North Avenue Presbyterian Church. A longtime instructor of CPR and First Aid with American Red Cross. He served multiple terms as Chaplin and Finance Officer of American Legion Post #216. He was a member of Circus Fans of America, Model Railroad Builders of America, Georgia Society of Professional Engineers, Air Force Association, and Industial System Engineers.



George married Phyllis O. Parker in 1954. They had three children, Mark K. Rice, Keith P. Rice, and Denise O. Rice. George was preceded in death by Phyllis, Keith, Mark, and Denise. He is survived by daughter-in-law, Diane M. Rice (Mark); and granddaughters, Olivia M. Rice, and Frances D. Rice Boekeloo (Ashton).



George and Phyllis had an adopted son who came as a Foreign Exchange Student. George is survived by Precha Meelaphsom (Kawinnartthaya Ruesopha); daughter-in-law, Marcie Meelaphsom; grandchildren: Mara S. Meelaphson, Matthew P. Meelaphsom, and Chanikarn Ruesopha; also one great-grandchild, M. William Meelaphsom.



George married Rebecca Dianne Godfrey in 1984. He was preceded in death by Dianne. He is survived by daughter-in-law, Michele Ann Barnett (Kirk); and grandson, Alex Powell.



George married Ann Terry in 1993. He was preceded in death by Ann.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM, on Saturday, September 28, at North Avenue Presbyterian Church. A private interment will be held at Kennesaw Memorial Park. Arrangements were made by H. M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Avenue Presbyterian Church or The Georgia Tech Academic Scholarship Fund.





