Reisman, Brandon

Brandon Scott Reisman, of Atlanta, Georgia, left us unexpectedly ten days before his 42nd birthday. He was a fifth generation Atlantan born August 30, 1982. He graduated from Riverwood High School and attended Indiana University as a member of AEPi fraternity. He then went on to earn his JD from Emory Law School and was a practicing closing attorney for the last ten years. Brandon was a loyal friend and cared immensely for his family. Family get togethers and traditions were moments he looked forward to and held dear, especially Shabbat dinners and the 35+ year Annual Reisman Thanksgiving.



An avid Braves fan, he could be found watching games throughout the season. He had a widely known love of pugs and a knack for recalling decades old movies and commercials. Brandon was reserved, never enjoying being the center of attention, but never turning down the opportunity for a goofy smile or good laugh.



Brandon is survived by his parents, Linda and Howard Reisman; siblings, Jared Reisman (Tristyn) and Brooke Wagenheim (Gavin); nieces and nephews, Jace, Reese, Max and Charlotte; as well as numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Shirley and Donald Reisman; and maternal grandparents, Jean and Harold Goldstein.



Funeral services will be held Friday, August 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM, at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shirley & Donald Reisman Media Outreach fund at the Ahavath Achim Synagogue. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



