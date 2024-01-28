REID, Wayne



Wayne Dale Reid passed away on December 26, 2023 at the age of 78, surrounded by his loving family. However one came to know Wayne, he was universally regarded as a dear friend, always greeting you with his dynamic personality and inviting warm smile, knowing that you could confide anything in him and receive only patience, wisdom and love.



Born near Hendersonville, North Carolina, Wayne spoke with a, not quite subtle, Southern accent throughout his life. He met Rubye at the high school dance and instantly fell in love. Through their marriage spanning seven decades, they lived their life together exemplifying what it means to love without measure. Family was his greatest joy, and he was actively engaged in all aspects of life with his children and grandchildren.



Wayne lived a life generously in the service of others, feeling blessed at the opportunity. His professional career excelled in accomplishments; partner at Frazier & Deeter, Deloitte & Touche and Arthur Andersen. Sharing Rubye's love of animals, he was active with Fix Georgia Pets and the Atlanta Humane Society.



He valued education, crediting opportunities there for his later success, and was actively involved with Georgia State University, University of South Carolina and Furman University, where the Wayne and Rubye Reid Alumni Service Award was created in their honor. He actively mentored students and alumni throughout his career, including on campus recruiting for 47 years.



When diagnosed with Parkinson's, "I've lived a better life than I could have ever dreamed; if today were my last, I would have lived a full and happy life".



Wayne's legacy continues through his wife, Rubye; his children, Beth and Chris Bruck and Emily and Wayne Reid; his grandchildren, Michael, Trey, Heather, Ross, Ella and Oliver; and the extended family of friends whose lives he touched.



Services will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024 and for details please contact the family directly.





