Rasche, Richard

Richard W. "Rick" Rasche, passed away on July 1, 2024, at the age of 81, after a long illness. Rick is survived by his wife, Carolyn Block Rasche; his sons, David (Cindy) and Peter (Deborah); his daughter, Kat (Joe); his sister, Jan Remar; his granddaughter, Grace; and numerous other relatives. As a clinical psychologist in private practice, Rick's compassion and commitment earned him the respect and gratitude of many patients and professionals, including those he mentored in hypnosis. Rick was committed to a healthy lifestyle, ran 32 consecutive Peachtree Road Races and climbed Mt. Rainer for his 50th birthday. He maintained his sharp wit until the end. He will be remembered fondly for his sense of humor, gentle spirit, expansive thinking and unwavering dedication to his family. A memorial service to celebrate Rick's life will be planned for a later date.

