Raley, Joyce

Joyce C. Raley, age 90, of Atlanta, Georgia, died at home peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2024.



Joyce was born August 10, 1933, in Edison, Georgia. She was the second daughter of the late Roswell Thomas and Audrey Ivey Clements.



After high school she moved to Atlanta to continue her education. While in Atlanta, Joyce met Howard Raley, a student at Georgia Tech and one helluva engineer. This was a beautiful moment, as he was to be her loving husband for 68+ years.



Joyce loved her family. Together with Howard they had three sons: Greg and wife, Karen of Texas, Philip and wife, Rita of the Carolinas, David and wife, Lynda of Douglasville, Georgia; and a daughter, Joan Raley Barnwell and husband, Charlie of Vinings, Georgia.



Three sisters survive Joyce: Idola Mills of Marietta, GA, Norma and husband, Ronald Windsor of Anniston, AL, and Rosaland and husband, Earle Segrest of Greenback, TN. In addition to twenty-two nieces and nephews, Joyce had eleven grandchildren: Meredith, Mat, Matthew, West, Alex, Kristina, Sean, Jordan, Andrew, David, and Laine; and five great grandchildren: Sam, Myers, Gabriel, Mathews, and Holland.



Preceding Joyce in death are her parents; her late husband, Howard, and brother-in-law, Albert Mills.



The family would like to especially thank both Camille Campbell and Demetria McKenzie for all their help, dedication, and compassion, as well as others from Georgia Care at Home.



A memorial service for Joyce will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 31, 2024, at Northside Drive Baptist Church, 3100 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.



Burial was at Arlington Memorial Park. In Lieu of Flowers, please consider a memorial donation made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Salvation Army, or a charity of your choice.





