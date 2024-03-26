QUINN, Sandra



Sandra Quinn, age 81, of Powder Springs, Georgia, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2024, following an extended illness.



She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife. Sandra and her loving husband of 64 years – were blessed enough to travel the world together. She loved friends and family get-togethers, and she loved the beach.



Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Robbie Kent; and her brother, Ronnie. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Perry Clinton; and children, Dawn (Mike), and Kent (Cynthia); grandchildren, Josh (Mara), Dallas (Jerlisa), Jordan, (Ashley), and Dakota (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Natilee, Peyton, Perry, Kennedy, and Saylor; as well as her sister-in-law, Libby; and nephew, Steve (Jena) and their family.



Memorial services will be held at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home and Crematory at 1975 East-West Connector on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 3:00 PM. Friends and family are invited to attend. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM before the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you make a donation to the American Cancer Society in her honor.



