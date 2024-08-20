PUTMAN, Franklin



Edwards



Franklin Edwards Putman, 86, of Avondale Estates, GA, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2024. Frank was born in Atlanta, GA, on November 21, 1937 to the late William "Red" and Maude Putman.



Frank is survived by his children, Martha Field (Bob), Blake Putman (Dodie), and Laura Rappold (Carl); and grandchildren, Anna, Alan, and Daniel Field, Grace Putman, and Ben Rappold. Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Peggy Aiken; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Joanna, who died in 2020; his parents, and two sisters, Sheridan Baxter and Billie Dashiell.



A native of Decatur, GA, Frank graduated from Decatur High School in 1955, where he played football, basketball, baseball, and ran track. He attended Auburn University (then Alabama Polytechnic Institute) and graduated with a degree in engineering in 1959. During his time at Auburn he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and the ROTC program. Shortly after graduation, he was stationed in Fulda, Germany, as a Captain in the US Army where he led an Armored Cavalry division that patrolled the Fulda Gap, a strategically important area during the Cold War.



Frank and Joanna married in 1964, and shortly after that he started working in sales at Atlanta Bin & Shelving, and eventually became the owner and President of the company until his retirement in 2000. He was a lifelong member of Decatur First United Methodist Church, where he held several leadership positions and even served on the staff as the facilities director from 2007-2009. He was a leader in the community of Avondale Estates, serving as President of the Community Club, Chair of the Historic Preservation Commission, the pool board, and many other roles.



Although Frank accomplished many things in his long life, he was first and foremost a family man. Nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his wife, his children, and their spouses, and his beloved grandchildren. He was a man of integrity, kindness, humility, and strength, and he was deeply loved by many, especially his family.



Visitation will be held Friday, August 23, from 6:30-8:30 PM, at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home in Decatur. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Decatur First United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 24, at 3 PM, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Decatur First United Methodist Church.





