Pratt, Robert

On Friday, July 12, 2024, Robert Armand Pratt of Atlanta, Georgia, father of six, grandfather of 14, and great-grandfather of eight, passed away at the age of 93. He is now happily reunited with the love of his life of 66 years, Ida Bouffard Pratt, who passed away in October 2022. They were married on April 21, 1956.



Born February 1, 1931, in Waterbury, Connecticut, to Isabelle and Hector Pratt, Bob was a Mechanical Engineering graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute and held a Professional Engineering License in electrical engineering. As a hard-working young man at CP&L and then Northeast Utilities, Bob's career led to Atlanta, where he spent 11 years at Kearney Electric before co-founding and acting as CEO of the successful industrial advertising agency of Pratt & Buehl with longtime partner, Dan Buehl.



Always willing to take on long-term projects by championing the good fight, Bob took on many including park development, big box stores, long-term care insurance, and medical research. These efforts led to a good many successes. Throughout his retirement, Bob was able to devote his time as an Officer with Smart Growth Forsyth, pursue improving his golf game by continually "engineering" the perfect swing, restart playing the violin, and spend many gatherings with his extended family.



Bob is survived by his married children, Carol Caldwell of Calhoun, GA (husband, Mike and children, Matt and Mark), Joan Schnorf of Ellicott City, MD (husband, Cole and children, David, Stephen, Julia, and Christi), Bill Pratt of Raleigh, NC (wife, Cathy and children, Carter, Anna, and Mary), Dave Pratt of Alpharetta, GA (wife, Gratia and children, Alyse and Michael), Mary Banks of Dunwoody, GA (husband, Sherman), and Amy Cole of Suwanee, GA (husband, Greg and children, Olivia, Audrey, and Thomas); and sister, Denise Pratt. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Claire Piel.



Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA, from 6:30-8:00 PM. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 26, 2024, at St. Benedict Catholic Church on Parsons Rd., John's Creek, GA, at 10:30 AM with family receiving friends at 9:45 AM. In lieu of giving flowers, please consider a donation in Bob's name to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, Atlanta, GA, (olphhome.org).



