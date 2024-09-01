POPADICS, Dorothy



Dorothy Popadics, age 85, of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Popadics; parents, John Mlinar and Mary Mlinar; sister, Mary Shingledecker and brother-in-law, Jerry Shingledecker. She is survived by son, Timothy Popadics (Betty); daughter, Karen Whitfield (Wendell); son, Joseph Popadics (Suzanne) and Mark Popadics (Claudia); granddaughter, Anna Hays (Kyle); grandsons, Tony Popadics and Austin Popadics (Megan); granddaughter, Wendy Whitfield; great-grandchildren, Logan Hays, Jayson Hays, Tanner Popadics and Michael Popadics; nephew, Howard Shingledecker; and niece, Leslie Miller. Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. A memorial service will be held at Northside Chapel in Roswell, Georgia on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Roswell, Georgia immediately following the memorial service.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com