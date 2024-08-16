Poole, William

Obituaries

Mr. William H. Poole, Jr., of Atlanta, passed away on August 8, 2024. Early on he became involved in Boy Scouting and became an Eagle Scout. His greatest accomplishment was hiking the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. He attended Georgia Tech and went on to work in the automotive industry, first in sales and then as a general manager for John Smith Chevrolet. He later became V.P. of Sales for Thrifty Car Rental Worldwide, headquartered in Tulsa, OK. While he was there, he decided to buy the Thrifty Franchise for Atlanta, and moved back home. He sold it six years later and started a fleet service company, supplying cars to car rental companies. William is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce Poole; his daughter, Suzanne Foret; and his brother, Kenneth Poole. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.




