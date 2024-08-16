POMERANTZ, Michael



With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Michael Pomerantz who succumbed to his eleven year battle with Non Hodgkins Lymphoma. He will be fondly remembered by many whose lives he touched. He was born in Aylesbury, England on November 25, 1944 before moving to the Bronx as an infant. He spent his youth in New York and met his wife of 57 years, Ann, while there.



They moved to Georgia in 1969 after being drafted and stationed at Ft. Benning in Columbus. Upon completion of his service, Michael and Ann moved to Atlanta where Michael began his 30 year career with Rich's Department Store. They put down their roots and created their family in Atlanta and have been here ever since. After retirement, Michael's days were filled with spending time with Ann, travel, tennis, lunch with friends, Braves games, and grandchildren. He will be missed by all of those who were fortunate enough to know him. He is survived by his wife, Ann; his children, David (Michelle) Pomerantz, Ross (Sonia) Pomerantz, Bryan Pomerantz, and Lisa (Adam) Weinbaum; his grandchildren, Ethan and Reece Pomerantz and Alex, Sidney, and Casey Weinbaum; step-grandchildren, Matt, Skye, and Morgan Hill; and his sister, Sharon (Mitch) Gross. The graveside service will be held 1:00 PM on Friday, August 16, 2024 at Arlington Memorial Park, Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to American Cancer Society Hope Lodge Atlanta at www.raiseyourway.donordrive.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



