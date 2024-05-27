Obituaries

Pace, Suzanne

2 hours ago

PACE (Pettit), Suzanne "Susie"

Suzanne Pettit Pace, age 82, of Surfside Beach, SC (previously of Tucker and Buford, GA) died Friday, January 12, 2024.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 12:00 PM, at Hebron Church in Dacula, GA. Terry Windham will be officiating. Visitation will occur at 11:30 AM, before the service. A reception afterwards will be held at the home of David Pace in the Chateau Elan subdivision in Braselton, GA.

Susie was preceded in death by her father, Elliott Pettit; mother, Margaret Pettit; sister, Janice Walters; brother, Barry Pettit; and ex-husband, Roger Pace.

She is survived by her children, David Pace of Braselton, GA, Mark Pace of Atlanta, GA, Alyson Pace Schroeder and husband, Brad of Frisco, TX; grandchildren, Chandler Pace, Alexandria Couch and husband, Creighton, Isabella Pace, Ryan Schroeder, and Jake Schroeder; great-granddaughter, Rosemary Couch. She is also survived by her best friend, Jonnie Tiller; brother, John Pettit; sisters-in-law, Sheryl Pettit and Julie Pace; and several nieces and nephews.

