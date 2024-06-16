Obituaries

Oliver, Nora

1 hour ago

OLIVER (Martinez), Nora Isabel

Nora Isabel Martinez Oliver, born May 13, 1931, from Atlanta, GA, peacefully passed away on June 5, 2024, at the age of 93. Nora was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and husband, David G. Oliver (59 years). She is survived by her children, David P. Oliver, Anthony G. Oliver (Cheryl Ann), Jeffrey M. Oliver (Ana Cristina) and Nora I. Von Duyke (Roger); six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service to celebrate Nora's life will be held on June 24, 2024, at The Cathedral of Christ The King in Buckhead, at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at 1:30 PM, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Mercy Care Foundation www.mercyatlanta.org 678-843-8670.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Juneteenth at Oakland Cemetery celebrates pioneering Black Atlantans

Credit: ajc staff

Georgia poultry industry icon Abit Massey dies

Credit: Marietta Fire Department

Several people displaced, rooms gutted due to Marietta hotel fire

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: CITY OF COLLEGE PARK

College Park drops Six West residential developer
The Latest
Huckabee, Arthur
1h ago
Nacon, Robert
1h ago
Pettey, Joanne
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Thomas Wheatley

RIP, original World of Coca-Cola
New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.