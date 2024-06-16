Oliver, Nora

OLIVER (Martinez), Nora Isabel



Nora Isabel Martinez Oliver, born May 13, 1931, from Atlanta, GA, peacefully passed away on June 5, 2024, at the age of 93. Nora was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and husband, David G. Oliver (59 years). She is survived by her children, David P. Oliver, Anthony G. Oliver (Cheryl Ann), Jeffrey M. Oliver (Ana Cristina) and Nora I. Von Duyke (Roger); six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service to celebrate Nora's life will be held on June 24, 2024, at The Cathedral of Christ The King in Buckhead, at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at 1:30 PM, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Mercy Care Foundation www.mercyatlanta.org 678-843-8670.



