O'CONNOR, Katherine "Kate"



Katherine Clare O'Connor "Kate" passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Sunday, July 7, 2024. Kate was born on July 20, 1954, in Eau Claire, WI, to Eugene M. and Betty R. O'Connor. Kate moved to Georgia in 2005 to live with her sister and niece. She was predeceased by her parents and her beloved dogs, Chester, Penny and Boo. She is survived by her two sisters, Anne O'Connor of Clarkston, GA, and Mary O'Neill (James) of Aniwa, WI; nieces, Mary Katherine O'Connor and Theresa (Dan) Borchardt; and nephew, Michael O'Neill (Angie Fischer). She is also survived by her great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.



Kate was known for her dry sense of humor and sharp wit; she reveled in her Irish heritage. Making others laugh was one of her greatest gifts. She loved music, playing card games and doing crossword puzzles in pen. Kate loved literature and was an avid reader and a phenomenal cook. Kate's strong Irish spirit, radiant smile and compassionate heart captivated everyone she met and her memory will be cherished forever.



A private family service and burial will be held at a later date in Wisconsin.



