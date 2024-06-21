Nicks, Alvoyd

NICKS, Jr., Alvoyd



Mr. Alvoyd Thomas Nicks, Jr., of Smyrna, GA, passed June 7, 2024. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 3050 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Instate at 10:00 AM. Rev. Nyahaley J. Labor, Pastor. Interment Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens . Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service.



Alvoyd is survived by his beloved wife, Edna, of 65 years; daughters, Alvita Wright and Alkwanya Collins; son, Alvoyd Nicks, III (Jackie); brother, Anthony Nicks (Sandy); grandchildren, Erika McAfee (Tommie; CA), Aven Wright (CA), Kaelyn and Kiyah Collins, Nichalus and Melissa Nicks; great-grandchildren, Eden McAfee, Kace Jenkins, Jazlyn and Jace Nicks; sisters-in-law, Betty Richard and Janet Clark; nieces and nephews, Collin Nicks and family, James Oliver (Yvonne), Christina and Omari Nicks, Cortina, Corona, Tevika; best friend, Alterra Hagen, Eugene Monroe (Phyllis), Richard Williams; and a host of great-nieces, cousins, nephews and devoted friends.



Today, Public Viewing will be held from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.





