NICHOLS, Rosa L.

Age 89, of Atlanta, passed away on May 25, 2024. Her Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30314.

Public viewing will be held onsite, prior to the service 10:00 AM-11:00 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetary. She retired from a long career as a teacher in the Atlanta Public School System and was an alumna of Spelman College. Loved by many for her wonderful and energetic personality. She is survived by her sister, Josephine White; sister-in-law, Alice Gaynell Nichols; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331.

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.murraybrothersfh.com/

