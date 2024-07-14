NASH, Robert James "Jim"



Robert James "Jim" Nash of Atlanta, GA, and St. Augustine, FL, passed away October 13, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, FL, after a battle with lung issues. At passing he was surrounded by love, with his wife, Ann, and extended family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Edith Nash; son, Christopher Kent Nash; and his sister, Amy Nash Griffin, all Atlanta natives; and is survived by his wife, Ann Standley Nash; and granddaughter, Heather Kristin Nash.



A native of Atlanta, Jim graduated Cross Keys High School and Oglethorpe University where he graduated in 1969. He served in the U.S. Army, was discharged with honors, and returned to Atlanta where he moved into a career of business. Here he became a nationally and internationally known instructor and respected business owner within the securities license exam prep business - exams regulated and offered through the Securities & Exchange Commission. From the beginning of his 45+ year career his true love was always teaching; his God given talent. If you were fortunate enough to be in his class his gift was obvious, as well as his sincere care and concern for each student's success.



Jim always had a joke, and all his friends and students knew they could count on him for many laughs. Jim will be missed greatly, as he touched so many lives.



Jim's loves were many: his wife Ann of 44 years, family, friends, and his work. He also had special places in his heart for many passions: animals, books, golf, his GA Bulldogs, his antique car, cooking, teaching and singing in the choir at First Redeemer Church in Cumming, GA.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held in his honor at First Redeemer Church, 2100 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming, GA 30041, on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 11:00 AM. The service will be held in the Student & Family Center building, which is marked. Light finger foods and beverages will be served immediately following the service. Ann requests, in lieu of flowers, that you consider making a donation in memory of Jim to any one of his favorite charities, There's Hope for the Hungry, a First Redeemer Church Mission, www.thereshopeforthehungry.org, St. Jude Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org, or Tunnel To Towers Foundation, www.T2T.org



