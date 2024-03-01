MYRICK, Betty W.



Mother Betty W. Myrick of Atlanta, passed away on February 25, 2024. Celebration of Life services will be Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 11 AM, at Salem Bible Church, Atlanta, Interment Lincoln cemetery. Viewing and visitation will be today from 2 PM - 6 PM. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc. 404-792-2400.



