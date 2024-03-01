Obituaries

Myrick, Betty

2 hours ago

MYRICK, Betty W.

Mother Betty W. Myrick of Atlanta, passed away on February 25, 2024. Celebration of Life services will be Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 11 AM, at Salem Bible Church, Atlanta, Interment Lincoln cemetery. Viewing and visitation will be today from 2 PM - 6 PM. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc. 404-792-2400.

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta

595 West Lake Ave. N.W.

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

