Mynard, Charles

Charles W. Mynard of Tucker,, GA passed away August 2, 2024. Chuck was born in Quincy, FL on October 11, 1938. He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene, and his father, CC. He is survived by his wife, Pheobie, (married for 62 years); his daughter, Stephanie; his son, Clayton (and his wife Nancy); six grandchildren: Will, T.J. and Matt Shaughnessy and Allison Taylor (Andrew), Cameron (Seanna), and Charles (Jasmina) Mynard; one great-granddaughter, Blaire Taylor; sister, Mary Lloyd; and nephew, Alex Geneteau (Grace). Charles graduated from Florida State University with a BS in Business in 1961 and from Georgia State University with a Masters in Accounting in 1966. He worked as an accountant for Freidman, Scripto, Glidden, Coca Cola, and Gable Industries becoming Controller and then retired from Atlantic Steel as CFO and Treasurer after 26 years. Chuck was a lifelong Seminole fan, active in his church and played ALTA tennis, was a scuba diver and active card player in various bridge and poker groups. A service to celebrate to Chuck's life will be held Saturday August 17, 2024 with a visitation, 2 PM and service, 3 PM at Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church, Tucker, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church (member since 1969) or Autism Speaks.





