Myers, Norma

Norma Jean Schoener Myers passed on January 6, 2024. She was born in Massillon, Ohio, on August 16, 1937 to William and Mabel Schoener. She graduated from Washington High School in 1955. She married Weston Myers on March 31, 1956. She is survived by her husband, three children, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one sister.



She attended Hillsborough Community College, where she received an A.S. in Office Education in June 1980. She worked for twenty years for Lucent Technologies/Nokia as an executive secretary, retiring in 2001. She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Peachtree Corners. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.



