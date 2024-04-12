MUTZ, Charles Gary



Charles Gary Mutz passed away April 3, 2024, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Fossum Mutz, and his children Dr. Eric F. Mutz (Schuyler Rideout), Stacey Katherin Mutz Howe (Michael), Charles Garrett Mutz (Christen) all residents of Atlanta. He adored his six grandchildren, James Walker Mutz and Elizabeth Avery Mutz residents of Pensacola and Samuel Patrick Howe, Anna Welsh Howe, Charles Grayson Mutz and Connor Garrett Mutz of Atlanta.



Gary was born in St. Louis, Missouri on June 26, 1941, to Charles George Mutz and Mary Katherine Nation Mutz. He grew up in Lombard, Illinois, and graduated from Glenbard High School. Gary received a BS degree in economics from Miami University (Ohio) and served in the USAF in Great Falls, Montana before moving to Denver to begin a career with IBM. His 30 year career later took him to Atlanta (where he test-marketed IBM's newly invented barcodes that now appear on all packaging), to Reno, Nevada, back to Atlanta and to Paris, France where he was in charge of IBM's Customer Satisfaction for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



After his retirement, Gary prepared tax returns for 20 years at CPA firms, worked as an Executive Consultant helping people coming to work in the US or taking a job overseas, and traveled on assignments for USAID to assist in The Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, China, Eastern Europe, many of the "Stans" and Southeast Asia. He loved the world's diversity and was always eager to go somewhere new.



Constantly searching for new adventures, Gary ran marathons in New York, Washington D.C., Chicago and Paris as well as many other races including repeatedly The Peachtree Road Race. He was an expert skier, an inexpert but eager dancer, a scuba diver, a handyman who built cars and additions to his home, and who turned bowls. Gary loved church sermons, reading, making his famous pancakes, the company of his children and friends and watching his grandchildren learn and grow. For his grandchildren's sporting events, he willingly rose early and traveled far. He had a great sense of humor even when "Volun-told" to work at The Sandy Springs Society events to raise money for charity. Discovering new foods was his pleasure.



He will be greatly missed, but his family finds comfort that his suffering is over.



A memorial service will be held April 18 in the Kellett Chapel of Peachtree Presbyterian Church at 11:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cure PSP, Peachtree Presbyterian Church or The Sandy Springs Society.



