Murphy, W. Michael

W. Michael Murphy, 78, a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who served as an inspiring educator and visionary business executive, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.



Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Evelyn (Eve) Killingsworth Murphy; their son, Clifford Killingsworth Murphy; daughter, Meghan Murphy McNearney (Kevin); son, William Michael Murphy, Jr. (Laura); grandchildren, Oliver Hagen McNearney, Wyatt Murphy McNearney, Miller Jane Murphy and William Michael Murphy, III; and his sister, Mary Murphy Rahner (Bill).



Michael was born on October 28, 1945 in San Jose, California. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Clifford Murphy and Jane Burke Murphy.



He earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Memphis and achieved a master's degree in English from the University of Iowa. While serving as a professor of English literature at Fort Valley State University, Michael inspired countless students and fostered a love of learning.



Michael's professional journey spanned five decades and left an indelible mark in several industries, including the real estate, hospitality and leisure sectors.



He worked as managing director for Holiday Inns, Inc., overseeing development and acquisition work in the western U.S. His keen eye for opportunity and unwavering dedication saw him quickly rise through the ranks to positions of responsibility that showcased his expertise and executive leadership.



Over the years, he served as a partner at Fox Hotel Investors, where he contributed significantly to the company's growth and success for nearly a decade. As senior managing director at Geller & Co., he further solidified his reputation as a visionary leader. As co-founder of Footprints International, a venture dedicated to developing eco-friendly hotels in Mexico and the Bahamas, Michael demonstrated his commitment to sustainable development long before it became a global imperative.



Michael's leadership at ResortQuest International was pivotal, guiding the company from its IPO through its eventual sale to Gaylord Entertainment. At First Fidelity Mortgage Corporation, he served as head of lodging and leisure capital markets for over two decades, focusing on raising capital in the hospitality sector across North America, Mexico and Central America.



In his roles as chairman of the board at American Hotel Income Properties REIT and director at Ashford Inc., Michael's strategic vision and insightful guidance were invaluable. His influence extended far and wide, shaping the trajectory of these organizations and the overall industry.



Beyond his professional achievements, Michael will forever be remembered as a mentor, a friend, and a beacon of integrity and kindness. He was an avid reader and lifelong learner, always eager to explore new subjects and expand his knowledge. He also had a great love for the outdoors and enjoyed shooting, fishing and rowing. Michael loved the camaraderie of smoking cigars with friends, cherishing time spent in good company, sharing stories and creating lasting memories.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2024 at 2 PM, at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 634 West Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA, 30308.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to All Saints' Episcopal Church at the address listed above, in honor of W. Michael Murphy.





