MUNGER, Thomas "Tom" Jogues



Thomas "Tom" Jogues Munger, 64, passed away peacefully at Southwest Christian Care in Union City, Georgia, after enjoying visits with his large family and friends from far and wide.



The son of Patricia Ann Campbell and James Elliott Munger, Tom was born in Detroit, Michigan, on January 26, 1960. The fifth of six children, Tom's family lived many places while he was growing up, including South Africa. Tom graduated from Wylie E. Groves High School in Birmingham, Michigan, in 1978, and from Michigan State University with a BA in political science in 1982. He continued on to law school, where he received a JD from the University of North Carolina in 1985. While in law school, he met his wife of 37 years, Virginia "Ginny" Morrow. Tom and Ginny were married by her father in Umatilla, Florida, on July 5, 1986. Following law school, Tom practiced law at Kilpatrick and Cody in Atlanta. From there, he was in-house counsel at Delta Air Lines, where he worked until 2001. He then opened his own practice, Munger and Stone, with long-time friend and law partner, Ben Stone.



Tom and Ginny lovingly raised two boys, Alex and Patrick. From the time they were very young, Tom took each of the boys on special birthday trips at least once a year. Whether to US cities to see sporting events, museums, and natural wonders, or more recently, to Europe for soccer games, or to Ireland to visit ancestral lands, these trips meant a great deal to Tom. He greatly admired his sons' curious and brilliant minds, and he loved debating with them, teaching them, and learning from them.



Tom's life was grounded in his faith. He was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, where he served as an Elder and a Ministry Leader. As a Ministry Leader, Tom had a particular passion for the Church's programs in mission and refugee resettlement. Tom was a frequent Sunday school teacher, and his men's Bible study group was an inspiration to his faith and a source of some of his deepest friendships.



Tom had an insatiable curiosity about the world and its people, their religions, their cultures, their pastimes, and their food. He was an avid reader, a big sports fan, and a great cook. He was particularly passionate about travel and would prepare for his next trip by reading enough books to fill a small library. His travels with family and friends are far too many to identify, but he was especially fond of his many trips with Ginny, Alex and Patrick; trips with old and dear friends Brad and Betty; a trip with Andy and Elizabeth listening to vespers on a hilltop above Florence; his more recent trips with high school friends; and his very recent trip to Slovenia to see the parents of his daughter-in-law, Mallika. He had a special spot in his heart for this last trip as it ended in Rome, where he and Ginny met about a dozen of their church friends, and Tom enjoyed his role as tour guide.



Tom always said he was fortunate in his family and many friends, but those close to him know he passionately cultivated relationships, and he encouraged others to do so as well. From his close-knit group of siblings to his many far-flung friends to the many friends of Alex and Patrick, who so often graced his table, Tom knew how to bring people together and hold them close. And he knew how to make people laugh. He loved serious heartfelt discussion interspersed with fun and laughter. And he loved nothing more than being fondly teased when it brought others joy and laughter.



Tom is survived his wife, Ginny Morrow; his sons, Alexander Munger (Dayana) and Patrick Munger (Mallika); his granddaughter, Mary Gayle Munger; his brothers, Peter (Andrea), Paul, Stephen (Kim), Joe (Sue); and sister, Mary Swinn (Chris); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Tom's family would like to express their immense gratitude for the loving and compassionate care he received at Southwest Christian Care. Tom knew Southwest Christian before he entered as a guest, and he loved and respected its commitment to serve without charge people from all walks of life without regard to religious affiliation or economic status.



A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM, on February 24, at the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, which is located at 1328 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Memorial Drive Ministries, 5154 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain, Georgia, 30083, or to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East.





