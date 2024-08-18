MOWREY, Jim



Jim Mowrey, 89, was born in Okmulgee, OK, March 31, 1935 to Ora Lee and Husky Mowrey. Jim passed away on August 9, 2024 in Lilburn, GA. He was a loving and devoted family man with a wonderful sense of humor. As busy as he often was, he always made quality time with his family his first priority; his love for his children was unconditional and boundless, and he accepted every member of the family for exactly who they were. A proud Marine Corps veteran, Jim met his wife, Judy on the day he was discharged. They were married six months later and were devoted to each other for over 67 years. Survivors include his wife, Judy; their children, James (Julie) Mowrey, Andrea Fuentes, Peter (Melissa) Mowrey; grandchildren, Alexandra (Trey) Duke, Richard (Priscilla) Velasquez, Thomas Mowrey, Michael Fuentes, Stephen Mowrey and Ingrid Mowrey; sister, Joann Hull; and nieces and nephews, including David Dachs. A self-made construction executive and entrepreneur, Jim owned several businesses at various times. He was proud to be able to send all his children to college. Jim was an active member of Brookhaven Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) for more than 50 years. He was an ordained elder, sang in the choir, and served as the choir director for several years. His faith was an important aspect of his life. In his free time, Jim was an avid reader and loved all types of music. Jim was a lifelong athlete who played fast pitch softball, tennis, horseback riding and golf at different stages of his life. His Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 1 PM, with visitation in the church fellowship hall from 10:30 AM-12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brookhaven Christian Church. Jim Mowrey will be deeply missed. His legacy of love, humor, and dedication will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.



