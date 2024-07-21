MOULTHROP, Carole



Carole Grant Moulthrop, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on June 29, 2024, at the age of 89. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing. Carole was born in Atlanta on October 30, 1934, to Jewel Brooks and Edwin Grant, and her two brothers were William Maxon Grant (deceased) and Edwin Stanley Grant. She had two children, S. Kimberly Fowler (James) and Brooks H. Pierce (Marian); and three grandchildren, James Harrison Pierce II (Chloe), Haley O'Gara Pierce (Mike) and Nicolas Jameson Fowler; and a great-grandchild, Cole Mccoy Pierce. Her family also included four stepchildren, Cheryl Moulthrop, Laura Moulthrop, Steve Lewis (deceased), Neal Lewis (Cindy); and two step-grandchildren, Amanda Lewis and Evan Lewis; and multiple nieces and nephews. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Bruce Moulthrop.



Carole was part of the first graduating class of Harpeth Hall in Nashville and attended Northwestern University before graduating from Vanderbilt University, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi and joined four of her sisters for 25 years for reunion trips. After graduation, she was hired by the Atlanta Board of Education to initiate a program to teach French in Elementary Schools in Atlanta. After teaching for years, she formed the Pace Interiors, an interior design firm, along with her longtime friend, Lou Stormont. Their work was shown in the Decorators Show House multiple times, and they designed private residences for over 20 years. She finished her working life as a successful real estate broker with Spratlin Realtors.



She was a longtime member of the Church of the Atonement and at her death was a resident of Lenbrook, where she enjoyed sharing her design talents to input the renovation of the public spaces at Lenbrook, shared her beautiful voice with the Lenbrook Singers, welcomed new residents through her work co-chairing the Newcomers Parties, played bridge, rarely missed an exercise class and participated on countless other committees. She will be remembered for her terrific sense of humor and love of laughter, her unwavering love for her family and friends, and the smiles she brought to everyone lucky enough to know her.



A memorial service celebrating her life will be held in the events center at Lenbrook at 11:30 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2024, with a reception following.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Library Fund at Lenbrook: https://lenbrook-atlanta.org/giving-form/





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com