Motley, Jeanne

Jeanne Lancaster Motley, 77, of Roswell, GA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 8, 2024, after a courageous two and a half year battle with acute myeloid leukemia. Jeanne was born in Atlanta, GA, on September 16, 1946, to Philip T. Lancaster Sr., and Louise Burke Lancaster. She attended the University of Georgia, majoring in Music and was in the Red Coat Marching Band. After college, she taught Band at Dekalb County and went back to receive her Masters in Music Education from the University of Georgia. She met her husband, Bob Motley at a mutual friends' wedding in 1972. Their first dinner date was seemingly going extremely well but nearly went off the rails. Near the end of what they both thought was an incredible conversation, Jeanne got up to go to the restroom. After she took a wrong turn coming back, she ended up in an adjoining business office building. After 30 minutes of being missing, fortunately Bob did not give up on this first date and finally found Jeanne wandering the hallways worried that her date had left her. After their courtship, they married in Atlanta on November 29, 1975. Bob and Jeanne then moved to Gulfport, Mississippi and then later moved to Gainesville, Georgia. Their only child, Rebecca Motley, was born in 1982 and completed their family. The Motleys moved to Roswell in 1988. Jeanne was very active with her church, Roswell United Methodist, and her Bereans Sunday school class. Jeanne worked with many charitable organizations and causes over the years including volunteering with RUMC Job Networking and teaching Sunday school. In her later years, Jeanne loved her grandchildren. She cared for them many years after school and taught them many things about music, life and loving God. Jeanne is renowned in the Roswell community for her role as a Prayer Warrior. Both her friends and family are in awe of Jeanne's deep connection with God and her ability to uniquely pray for all of those in need. Even during her own long battle with cancer, she continued to pray for all of those that needed it. She truly lived her life for the Lord in every way imaginable. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Philip T. Lancaster Sr., and Louise Burke Lancaster. She is survived by her loving husband of 48.5 years, Bob Motley; her daughter, Rebecca Meredith; son-in-law, Chad Meredith; and precious grandchildren, Colin and Riley Meredith, who she loved so deeply. She is also survived by her brother, Philip T. Lancaster Jr.; sister-in-law, Gail Lancaster; and multiple nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on July 30, 2024, at 10 AM, at the Roswell United Methodist Church Chapel. The inurnment will follow in the Columbarium, and then the family will receive friends in the Parlor of the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Roswell United Methodist Church.





