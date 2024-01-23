MORTON, Retta Jean



Retta Jean Morton was born in Crossville, AL, on September 2, 1929, and died on January 12, 2024. She was the last remaining family member of Reverend Oscar C. Morton and Chloe Dyar Morton; and older siblings, Elizabeth Malcom of Dutton, AL, Jewel Burdett of Sharpsburg, GA, Tommye Friel of Birmingham, AL, and Donald Morton of Northport, AL. The Mortons grew up in various locations of the North Alabama Methodist Conference, where Rev. Morton served. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Phyllis Tigue, Dan M. Friel, William E. Friel, II, Tim Morton, and Donna Benford.



She attended Alabama schools including St. Clair County High School, graduated from Fairview High School in Cullman County, and attended Snead College in Boaz.



Retta resided in Tuscaloosa, AL, at the time of her death, but was a long-term resident of Atlanta, GA, with former memberships in Druid Hills Civic Association, Midtown Alliance (Membership Committee), Society of Human Resource Management, American Society of Training and Development, American Women in Radio & TV (President, Atlanta Chapter and National Education Secretary), plus Alpha Alpha chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, sorority for business women.



For a number of years, Retta owned and operated Morton Services, Inc., a Midtown personnel placement service. She was Personnel Manager for the Southern Region of Kmart Apparel and for Hartmarx Specialty Stores. She served as a Consultant at Kreisler & Associates and did research/recruiting for W. L. Handler Executive Search and the Langford Search in Birmingham.



She participated in choirs of United Methodist Churches, wherever her membership was current including The Chancel Choir of Peachtree Road United Methodist being her last choir participation.



Retta Jean Morton will be laid to rest beside her parents in Forest Cemetery, Gadsden, AL.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chancel Choir, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305, or charity of your choice.



