Moore, Nancy

Nancy Wofford Moore was born March 22, 1938 to C.L. "Bud" Wofford and Clarice Browning Wofford. Raised in Gainesville, GA, Nancy graduated Gainesville High School in 1956 and attended Brenau University where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, graduating in 1960.



Soon after graduating from Brenau, Nancy met Francis (Frank) Moore, the love of her life, and they were married in October 1962. They shared 62 wonderful years together and have four beloved children and five grandchildren.



Early in her career Nancy was one of the first women in the management training program at C&S Bank in Atlanta. And, after a move to Knoxville,TN for Frank's job, she began teaching middle school where she was awarded the YMCA Teacher of the Year in 1965.



Nancy and Frank spent many years in Washington DC, where they moved in 1976 for Frank's role in the Carter Administration. It was a busy and wonderful time for the family and Nancy was the glue that made it all work – seamlessly managing a family, a career, and a social life full of receptions, embassy parties, and international travel on behalf of the White House. While in Washington, Nancy worked for the Social Office of the White House and was a Board Member of The National Children's Museum.



Another move took Nancy and Frank to Chicago where Nancy's southern charm and talent for making everyone feel special made her the most sought after sales person at Tiffany & Co. While in Chicago, she also served on the Board of Directors for UNICEF of Chicago. Later in life, Nancy and Frank retired to a beautiful farm on the Chesapeake in Cambridge, MD and then to Saint Simons Island in Georgia. With each move, Nancy widened her circle of devoted friends. She was a celebrated hostess, cook and in-demand guest who was always ready to toast, dance, listen, laugh and sing. Her positive energy was infectious and she was always welcoming to everyone she met.



Nancy passed away at home on July 2, 2024 after a long and fiercely fought battle with ovarian cancer. In her final days she was surrounded by many loved ones, including Frank and their children. Nancy is survived by her husband, Frank; her four children, Elizabeth, Courtney, Hank and Brian; five grandchildren; and her nephew, John Lawton Wofford.



Services will be held on the July 20, 11:00 AM at the Dahlonega Methodist Church, 107 S Park St, Dahlonega, GA. A reception at the Smith House will follow.



