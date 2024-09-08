MOORE, Gerald "Jerry"



June 11, 1941 -



August 14, 2024



Jerry Moore of Atlanta, Georgia passed away after a brief illness. His wife and daughter were at his bedside. Jerry was predeceased by his father, Lt. Col. Vernon O Moore; his mother, Alpha Mae Ford; and special cousin, Dr Judith Ford Houser. Jerry was born in Cherryville, North Carolina. He was an only child. After the end of WWII, he and his mother followed his father throughout his military career and lived on various bases including in Washington, DC and Japan. His last two years in High school were spent in Fayetteville, NC. While there he was Vice President of his senior class, excelled in varsity sports and was a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation, he attended North Carolina State University and graduated with a BS degree in Nuclear Physics. He was a member of ROTC and The Pershing Rifles Fraternity. Afterwards, he was assigned to Fort Bliss ,Texas where he served as a Lt. in The US Army Air Defense School, Command and Staff Department. After serving, he returned to NC State and earned his Masters degree in Economics. Jerry's long career was in sales and marketing. He was the consummate salesman. He specialized in International Industrial Chemicals. Among the companies he was associated with were Corning Glass, Georgia Marble Company, Durr Marketing and Azalea Color. The last 13 years were with Omya, Inc where he was the Senior Sales Representative. Jerry is survived by his devoted and loved wife of 37 years, Mary Rabon Moore; his daughter, Sheri Taylor; his sons, Darren (Alison) Moore, Aaron (Heather) Moore and Patrick Howell; his beloved grandchildren, Dustin, Skyler, Sahara, Brayden, Bennett, Brendan and Levi, and another special cousin, Susan Ford Heavner. A celebration of life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta on North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta on Saturday, November 9 at 2 30 PM. A reception will follow the service. Memorials for Jerry can be given to UUCA, The Historic Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta or the charity of your choice. WE NEED NOT THINK ALIKE, TO LOVE ALIKE.



