Obituaries

Moody, Leisle

2 hours ago

MOODY, Leisle Michelle

Ms. Leisle Michelle Moody entered into rest May 21, 2024. Celebration of Life will be held Monday, June 3, 2024, 11 AM, Impact Church, 2323 Sylvan Rd. Atlanta, GA, Rev. Paul Thibodeaux, Pastor. Instate 10 AM. Entombment Monte Vista Cemetery. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Omega Service TODAY at 5 PM, followed by a wake/visitation from 6 to 7 PM, in Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000

www.murraybrothersfh.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.murraybrothersfh.com/

