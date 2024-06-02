MOODY, Leisle Michelle



Ms. Leisle Michelle Moody entered into rest May 21, 2024. Celebration of Life will be held Monday, June 3, 2024, 11 AM, Impact Church, 2323 Sylvan Rd. Atlanta, GA, Rev. Paul Thibodeaux, Pastor. Instate 10 AM. Entombment Monte Vista Cemetery. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Omega Service TODAY at 5 PM, followed by a wake/visitation from 6 to 7 PM, in Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000



