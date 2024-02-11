Mitchell, Mary Lu

MITCHELL (Wright),



Mary Lu



June 8, 1938 - February 8, 2024



Atlanta, Georgia



Of all the interesting places Mary Lu was fortunate enough to experience in her full and adventurous life, libraries were always her favorite. Her love of libraries began as a child in the charming tree shaded, small town library of Madisonville, Kentucky, where she had her first volunteer job at age eight. Libraries were also where she prepared for her championship high school debates and were later key in her career as a researcher, writer and publicist. She met her husband of 58 years, Wade, in a library at Harvard, raised her children with hundreds of library visits and was a leader of library organizations in Atlanta, the state of Georgia and the nation. Always curious, her favorite quote was Vaclav Havel's advice to "follow the one who seeks the truth; run from the one who has found it."



Mary Lu's quest for understanding and new experiences led her to fascinating work during her life, but her most cherished role was that of a wife, mother and grandmother. There were countless carpools and support for her children's many activities, but the most memorable times were the family trips and outings, where she passed along her deep love of museums, history and culture. Mary Lu was a loyal friend to many, always available to help others when called upon for information, advice and problem solving on a variety of issues, especially related to health. When thanked, her response was always, "We learn from each other."



Mary Lu graduated from Duke University where she was President of her Senior Class and elected to the May Court. She went on to have a trailblazing career that inspired many other women and led one renowned southern author, Margaret Anne Barnes, to nickname her "General Patton in an Armani suit."



After graduating from Duke, Mary Lu worked as the Director of the Job Placement Library at the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration. Mary Lu later moved to New York to take a position in the Secretary General's Office at the United Nations. In this role, she traveled to the Middle East as the only woman on a fact-finding mission to interview the Sultan of Muscat, Imam of Oman, Egypt's Abdel Nasser and rebels and sheiks in exile. She was elected by her colleagues to serve on the United Nations Staff Council and made lifelong friends from all over the world.



After moving to Atlanta, Mary Lu served as the Public Information Director of the anti-poverty program, Economic Opportunity Atlanta Inc., one of the few integrated work forces in the city at the time. For her accomplishments, Mary Lu was named Atlanta Woman of the Year in Professions. Never one to seek credit for herself, one nominator wrote, "Mrs. Mitchell leads without any attempt to grab the limelight for herself and is the first to give credit to others."



Mary Lu also participated in Leadership Atlanta, worked as a researcher for the New York Times Southern Bureau, served as a publicist and literary executor to authors, and worked on many local political campaigns, including serving as mayoral candidate, Marvin Arrington's, Co-Chair for Women.



In addition to her family and career, volunteer work was central in her life. Mary Lu was a founding member of the Friends of the Atlanta Public Library and served as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Atlanta Public Library. Mary Lu was President of the statewide Georgia Library Trustees and Friends Association and was a member of the Friends of Libraries USA Board of Directors. She received the annual President's Award of the Friends of Libraries USA for her leadership and advocacy. She was also a member of the Board of Visitors of the Dictionary of American Regional English, which was researched at the University of Wisconsin and published by Harvard University Press.



A proponent of public health issues, Mary Lu served as Co-Chair of the Piedmont Hospital Davies Community Health Information Center and was a member of Piedmont Hospital's Board of Visitors. She also served as a member of Emory's Rollins School of Public Health's Board of Visitors and as a Board Member of the Mental Health Association.



Mary Lu is survived by her husband, Wade Treutlen Mitchell; her children, Wade Wright Mitchell (Antonia), Catherine Mitchell Jaxon (J.J.); and adored grandchildren, Harrison, Alexia, Niall, Harper and James. She was predeceased by her beloved parents, John Walter Wright Sr. and Augusta Mae Jackson Wright; and brother, John Walter Wright, Jr.



The family will hold a private burial service. For those wishing to make a contribution in Mary Lu's memory, please consider the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library Foundation, One Margaret Mitchell Square, Atlanta, GA 30303.





