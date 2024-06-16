Obituaries

Miller, Patricia

1 hour ago

MILLER (Jackson), Patricia

October 10, 1928–June 8, 2024

Services for Ms. Patricia Jackson Miller are 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at Steward Chapel AME Church with burial in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation is Monday, 4:00-6:00 PM, at Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.

She was born in Detroit, MI, to the parentage of Matthew and Clara White Jackson. At a young age she moved to Macon, and was raised by her paternal grandparents, Clarence E. Jackson and Lula Gaston Jackson. She was educated in Bibb County Public Schools and graduated from Hudson High School. She attended Fort Valley State College where she obtained a Bachelor's degree in music and met, Conrad N. Miller, Sr. After graduation they married and started a family. To this union were born two children, Presiding Judge M. Yvette Miller, and Dr. Conrad N. Miller, Jr. Mrs. Miller was a teacher in the Bibb County School System teaching at BS Ingram, Matilda Hartley, Henry A. Hunt schools and the first African American teacher at Walter P. Jones School. She continued her education when she attended Mercer University and earned her Master's degree in Education. She taught for over 34 years and taught generations of students including Otis Redding, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Judge M. Yvette Miller, of Atlanta, Georgia; son, Dr. Conrad N. Miller (Stephanie); grandchildren, Conrad N. Miller, III, and Kira Yvette Miller, all of Macon, Georgia.

