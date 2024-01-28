MILLER, M. H. "Mike"



Miller, M.H. "Mike" of Atlanta, aged 92, passed away on January 22, 2024. He departed peacefully in his home, surrounded by family and loved ones. Preceding him in death was his wife, Betty Willis Miller.



Born in Atlanta on August 11, 1931, Mike was the youngest of four boys born to Ruth and George Miller. He attended Boys High and Grady High School before pursuing his education at Georgia Tech. Actively involved in ROTC and Phi Delta Theta fraternity, he graduated with a degree in Industrial Management. Post-graduation, he crossed paths with his future wife of 66 years, Betty Willis, through mutual friends. After their marriage, he served in the chemical corps at Rocky Mountain Arsenal in Denver, Colorado, before returning to Atlanta to begin work as a sales representative for McGraw-Hill.



Mike, along with his longtime friend, Tommy Tillman, founded a successful company that became the largest independent publishers' rep company in the U.S. during the '80s. The company, Miller and Tillman, was a source of great pride for him, and he cherished his relationships with coworkers, including his son, his best friend, Tommy, and office managers. Beyond work, he spent countless hours at Cherokee Town and Country Club indulging in his passions for golf, scotch, cigars, cards, and the camaraderie of his friends in 'The Big Table.'



Devoted as a husband and father, Mike had a robust faith and served as an usher at Saint James United Methodist Church for 50 years. After the passing of his wife, he was happy to see family members daily and was blessed to have amazing caregivers that helped him to stay in his home. He is survived by his four children, Anne Miller, Scott (Debbie) Miller, Caroline (Greg) Brumbeloe, Alice (Matt) Repasy; and seven grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fur Kids, Angels Among Us, or your favorite animal shelter.



