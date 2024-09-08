MILLER, Gene Meredith



January 5, 1929 –



September 2, 2024



Gene Meredith Miller, age 95, of Auburn, Alabama, died September 2, 2024. Born January 5, 1929 in Effingham, Illinois, and raised in Springfield, Illinois, Gene had been a resident of Auburn, Alabama, since 2003 and formerly 35 years in Atlanta, Georgia.



He retired from Equifax Corporate Headquarters, Atlanta, Georgia, in January 1990 after 33 years of service. He was a member of the Associated Credit Bureaus of America National Education Committee and an instructor of credit bureau management at the Credit Bureau and Merchant Association Management Institutes at The University of North Carolina, The University of Georgia and Florida State University. He was a Certified Associate of MDOR, The Institute for Managerial Development and Organizational Research, Los Angeles. He was a United States Navy veteran of nine years, Petty Officer First Class serving from 1948 to 1957 in various roles including plane captain on PBM and P5M Flying Boats, flight engineer with the first "hurricane hunters," testing air to air radar, and serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Tarawa.



Gene and Doris Elaine Rankin first met in Orlando, Florida, at the home of Doris' sister Joyce. It was truly "love at first sight," and then "in love forever." They were married just seven months later, in February 1958, by Doris' father, Reverend H. P. Rankin in Orlando. They moved frequently to several Equifax branch office cities where he served as manager of offices in Orlando, Miami, and West Palm Beach, Florida, and Anniston, Alabama before he became regional manager and later assistant vice president at Equifax corporate headquarters in Atlanta. They were tennis enthusiasts at Brittany Tennis and Swim Club in Atlanta where they developed close friendships, traveling with friends for "tennis weekends," and later ocean cruises and travel abroad. Through the years Gene and Doris enjoyed traveling as a couple, visiting most of the states in the US, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canadian Provinces, Mexico, Central America and Caribbean Cruises, England, Italy, Switzerland, Eastern Europe and the Balkans.



Gene is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Doris Rankin Miller; son, Markham C. Miller and wife, Kirsten, their children Sylvan, Kelly, and AnnElise of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; daughter, Laura L. Miller and husband, Peter Lerwill of Auburn, Alabama, and their daughter, Alexis Nguyen of Houston, Texas; daughter, Dara L. Miller, and her children, Madelaine Duggan and Connor Duggan of Auburn, Alabama; sister-in-law, Charlotte Harris; three nieces, two nephews, and special caregiver, Amy Creamer.



Gene was a member of The American Legion and a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. A service of Christian burial will take place at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Auburn, Alabama, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 2:00 PM. The family will greet guests at a reception in the parish hall immediately following the service. A private graveside service will be held at Town Creek Cemetery later in the day.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Alabama Food Bank or to Disabled American Veterans.



Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements.



