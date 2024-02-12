MIDDLEBROOKS, Gwendolyn PhD



Dr. Gwendolyn Harris Middlebrooks, 84, civil rights activist and beloved educator, passed away on February 7, 2024. Born on November 1, 1939, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as the third child of the union of Mrs. Lillie Mae Hughley Harris and Mr. Edward Harris, Dr. Middlebrooks moved to Atlanta at a young age and became deeply involved in the fight for equality, participating in key actions that led to the desegregation of the city. A Spelman College alumna, she later returned there to embark on a distinguished 42-year career, shaping future leaders, and retiring as professor emerita. Dr. Middlebrooks earned her Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Georgia State University and received numerous accolades for her contributions to civil rights and education. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Mr. James Thomas Middlebrooks; her children, Dr. Jayne Thenise Morgan (Joe), Dr. Valerie Leah Johnson (Michael), and Mr. Kevin James Middlebrooks (Bijou); her sister, Yvonne Harris; and her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Mr. Alfred Harris, and Mr. Edward Harris (Peaky). Services will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church on February 13, 2024, at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held in our Chapel from 11:00 AM-7:00 PM on Monday at Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315. 404-688-7073. on February 11, 2024, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM. The funeral is open to the public.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com