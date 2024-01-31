Merritt, Jeanne

MERRITT (Pfitsch), Jeanne



After a brief illness, Jeanne Pfitsch Merritt of Atlanta, GA, died peacefully on January 28, 2024 at the age of 96. She was born on March 28, 1927, in Baltimore, MD, the only child of John Irvin Merritt and Irene Pfitsch Merritt. She is survived by goddaughter Miriam Hamilton Bellis of St. Louis, MO, cousins and a host of friends. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on February 3, 2024, at The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 731 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, and a reception will follow in the Redeemer Atrium for friends to gather and celebrate her life. A graveside service and internment will be in Druid Ridge Cemetery, Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer for the Congregational Care Ministry or Faithful Hands Knitting Ministry.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com