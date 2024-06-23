Obituaries

Menser, Charles

2 hours ago

MENSER, Jr., Charles

Charles D. Menser, Jr. passed away peacefully on June 13, 2024 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Madisonville, Kentucky on November 18,1941 and moved to Atlanta at a young age. After graduating from Gordon Military Academy in Barnesville, Georgia, Charles went on to Georgia Tech where he received a bachelor's and master's degree in Industrial Management. After graduation, he taught at Georgia Tech while pursuing his CPA. The consummate entrepreneur, Charles started his own accounting firm, co-founded Arkansas Waffles, the Waffle House franchisee for the State of Arkansas, ran a parking company, operated hotels and developed real estate. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Phyllis Johnson Menser; his son, Charles D Menser, III (Connie); his brother, Michael Menser; his stepchildren, Sarah Connell Weaver (Tom); George Connell (Ashley); five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a private family service at a later date.

