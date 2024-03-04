Mendel, Herbert

MENDEL, Hebert



Hebert Mendel, age 84, of Atlanta, died on March 2, 2024. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marsha Mendel; children, Keith (Marni) Mendel, Lauren Pasco, Craig Mendel, Shellie (Alan) Golivesky, and Barbra (Phillip) Rosing; grandchildren, Paul and Darren Rosing and Devin and Grant Golivesky; beloved caregiver, Anieta Thomas; sister-in-law, Joanne Mendel; and brother-in-law, Ronald (Sharon) Fink. Herb was born and raised in Atlanta and a graduate of Grady High School. He earned a Business degree from Tulane and was a career stockbroker. He was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren. Graveside services will be held 3:00 PM today, March 4, at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Temple Emanu-El, the Georgia Eye Bank, and Weinstein Hospice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



