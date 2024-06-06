Obituaries

McRee, Fred

1 hour ago

MCREE Jr., Fred

Fred W. McRee Jr., of Alpharetta, formerly of Dahlonega, died June 3, 2024. The son of the late Fred W. McRee Sr., and Belle Peeler McRee; and he was the husband of the late Martha Barron McRee. He is survived by daughters, Linda McRee Feathers (Robert) of Coatesville, PA, Deborah McRee Peek (Bill) of Alpharetta, GA, and Mary McRee Johnson of Murfreesboro, TN. Also survived by grandchildren, Kara Johnson Oberth (Peter) of Cumming, GA, Katie Johnson Ader (Joseph) of Cumming, GA, Kaden Johnson of Murfreesboro TN, Benjamin Feathers (Sarah) of Downingtown, PA; great-granddaughters, Izabella, Dahila and Edith Feathers, and Quinn and Emaline Ader; and niece, LeeAnne Coker Burroughs (John). He was predeceased by a sister, Geraldine McRee Coker Wilson.

Memorial service to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to donor's local library.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

ATLANTA WATER
Replacing old pipes is expensive. Waiting until they break costs a lot more.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For Atlanta restaurant workers, one cost of the water outage was lost wages and tips

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta Public Schools to resume summer programs Thursday

FBI raids Atlanta corporate landlord in probe of rental market price fixing

FBI raids Atlanta corporate landlord in probe of rental market price fixing

Credit: compton@ajc.com

Two-time Peachtree Road Race winner gets six-year ban for doping
The Latest
Pattillo, Manning
Couch, Margaret
1h ago
Howell, Bessie
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Army Ranger follows grandfather's D-Day footsteps from Georgia to France
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis
UGA baseball Super Regional tickets go on sale Wednesday