McRee, Fred

Fred W. McRee Jr., of Alpharetta, formerly of Dahlonega, died June 3, 2024. The son of the late Fred W. McRee Sr., and Belle Peeler McRee; and he was the husband of the late Martha Barron McRee. He is survived by daughters, Linda McRee Feathers (Robert) of Coatesville, PA, Deborah McRee Peek (Bill) of Alpharetta, GA, and Mary McRee Johnson of Murfreesboro, TN. Also survived by grandchildren, Kara Johnson Oberth (Peter) of Cumming, GA, Katie Johnson Ader (Joseph) of Cumming, GA, Kaden Johnson of Murfreesboro TN, Benjamin Feathers (Sarah) of Downingtown, PA; great-granddaughters, Izabella, Dahila and Edith Feathers, and Quinn and Emaline Ader; and niece, LeeAnne Coker Burroughs (John). He was predeceased by a sister, Geraldine McRee Coker Wilson.



Memorial service to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to donor's local library.



