McOsker, Marsha

Marsha Gail Moore McOsker of Tucker, 73, passed July 17, 2024 after a brief illness. She is survived by the love of her life for 45 years, husband, Bob; sister, Melissa; niece, Blair and her husband, Jeremy and their daughter, Marissa; her sister-in-law, Alice and her husband, Benny; as well as numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Pierce and Ruby Moore of Decatur.



Marsha was a proud graduate of Decatur High School and Georgia State University, participating in many school activities including being an Alpha Xi Delta sister. She was bitten by the travel bug at an early age, traveling with her parents and sister and then later with Bob all over the world. Marsha also loved taking pictures, which often included animals of every kind.



Marsha loved life, which was apparent to everyone she met, and loved everyone she knew, from family to friends to neighbors, as they loved her too. Her smile, bright blue eyes, and energetic personality would draw you in from across the room. No one had more fun than Marsha, as her joy for life was infectious.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at 2 PM, at Lucky Shoals Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross, GA.



In her honor, we are requesting that you wear bright colors to match Marsha's vibrant personality. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice, in her honor.



