McHugh, John

MCHUGH III, John James



"Well done, good and faithful servant," was heard as John James McHugh III, CLU, ChFC, passed peacefully on March 24, 2024 to be with our lord and savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents, John James McHugh, Jr. and Lois Myrtle Wells; and his sister, Betty Jean Wood Wiggins.



Born in Atlanta, GA, on September 29, 1941, John grew up in Grant Park, graduating from Roosevelt High School. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era. He ultimately found his true calling in the service of others in the financial planning industry where he spent a six plus decade career until retirement at the age of 81.



He is remembered by his family and friends for his loving nature, temperance, quick wit, devotion to others, and devotion to right standing with God. He had a love of nature, soccer, and anything to do with Georgia Tech athletics.



He is survived by his wife, R. Lane McHugh of Savannah; his son, John James McHugh IV and daughter-in-law, Dr. Catherine H. McHugh; three grandchildren, Christian, Clara, and Scarlett; and his sister, Helen Jones (David) of Marietta. He is also survived my numerous nieces and nephews of multiple generations.



Visitation will be held on April 1, 2024, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, at the chapel of Mount Paran Church of God in Atlanta, GA, with a celebration of life to follow immediately afterwards.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Salvation Army (salvationarmyusa.org) or Mount Paran Church (mountparan.com). Please visit the Carmichael Funeral Home website (carmichaelfuneralhomes.com), where a livestream link to the celebration will be published for those who cannot attend in person.



Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com,770-435-4467.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

2950 King Street

Smyrna, GA

30080

https://www.carmichaelcares.com